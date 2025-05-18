Switzerland face Hungary in their sixth group game and are aiming for their fifth win in a row. Malgin, Andrighetto and Siegenthaler will be rested. The game now in the ticker.
Ambühl's hat-trick - Switzerland lead 9:0
Ambühl turns his corners and goes for the finish. Somehow the disk finds its way into the goal. It's amazing what Ambühl has shown again today.
57.
Meier sniffs a hat-trick
Meier is sent deep by Moy. But the Hungarian goalkeeper is able to parry the NHL star's shot.
55.
Glauser scores to make it 8:0
Glauser goes for the finish, but his shot is deflected unstoppably off the stick of a Hungarian. It's 8:0 for Switzerland.
51.
7:0 for Switzerland - Ambühl scores his 30th World Cup goal
Unbelievable. Ambühl scores his second goal today, his 30th goal at the World Championships. He will end his career after this World Cup.
50.
Egli scores to make it 6:0
Via Meier and Moser, the disk ends up in the back area with Egli. He smashes the ball under the crossbar without compromise. 6:0 for Switzerland!
45.
Moy's goal does not count
The Swiss celebrate making it 6:0, but the goal doesn't count. Goalkeeper obstruction is the verdict of the referees.
44.
Genoni with a strong save
Gallo has the chance to score the first goal for Hungary, but he finds his master in Genoni.
42.
Powerplay for Hungary
Bertschy has to go to the penalty bench.
41.
Start of 3rd period
Will Switzerland remain scoreless for the 3rd time in their 6th World Championship game?
40.
BREAK - Switzerland lead 5:0 after the 2nd period
The Swiss national team takes it easy in the 2nd period, but then sets off on an intermediate sprint and increases the score from 2:0 to 5:0. Switzerland most likely clinch their 5th win in a row and would go top of the table, although the Czechs would have the chance to overtake Switzerland again on Monday with a win against Germany.
38.
Impressive intermediate sprint
After the Swiss hardly posed any danger for a long time, they score three goals within four minutes to make it 5:0.
36.
Janis Moser with the 5:0
Janis Moser now scores his first goal of the tournament. His one-timer gives the Hungarian goalkeeper no chance at all.
34.
Meier increases to 4:0
It all looks very comfortable now. Timo Meier increases the lead to 4:0, Moy and Fiala are credited with an assist.
32.
Egli scores to make it 3:0 for Switzerland
Fiala passes to Glauser at the blue line. The captain crosses for Egli, who shoots directly. The shot is then deflected unstoppably by a Hungarian. Switzerland leads 3:0.
28.
Hungary complete again
The Hungarians survive the short-handed situation without any major problems. The Swiss are currently lacking the necessary precision.
26.
Powerplay for Switzerland
No big excitement in the 2nd period. Maybe there's more to come in the overtime. Laskawy has to go to the cool box.
21.
Hungary is complete again
Switzerland can't get a quick finish with one man more. But after a few seconds the Hungarians are complete again.
21.
Start 2nd period
Let's continue ...
20.
PAUSE - Switzerland lead 2:0 after the 1st period
The lead is absolutely right. Switzerland is clearly the stronger team and has lived up to its role as favorites so far. It's hard to imagine the Nati running the risk of dropping points today.
19.
Powerplay for Switzerland
Mihaly is sent to the penalty box for two minutes for a high stick on Bertschy.
15.
Switzerland take their foot off the gas pedal
After the strong start, the Swiss now seem to be taking it a little easier. It may suffer against Hungary.
11.
Switzerland is complete again
The Hungarians cannot benefit from their superior numbers. Switzerland is complete again.
9.
Penalty against Hofmann
The first penalty of the game is awarded against Switzerland. Hofmann is sent to the penalty bench for two minutes for holding in the offensive zone.
8.
Timo time!!! 2:0 for Switzerland
Timo Meier weaves his way between the Hungarians and leaves the goalkeeper no chance with his shot. Switzerland already lead 2:0.
6.
Ambühl makes it 1:0 for Switzerland
Ambühl plays his 147th World Cup game (20th World Cup appearance) and deflects a shot from Egli to make it 1-0 for Switzerland.
5.
Glauser hits the post
Switzerland sniff the lead, but Glauser only hits the post.
3.
The Swiss put the pressure on
The first few minutes are played almost exclusively in the Hungarian third. It's not really dangerous yet.
1.
Start 1st period
Switzerland's 6th group game at this year's World Cup gets underway in Herning.
0.
Fischer relies on these players against Hungary
Malgin, Andrighetto and Siegenthaler will be rested.
0.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the match between Hungary and Switzerland. The game starts at 20:20.