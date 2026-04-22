Tennis superstar Roger Federer. Keystone

A private sports hall is being built on Lake Zurich - discreetly planned, without publicity. None other than Roger Federer is said to be behind the project. This has not been confirmed. But the evidence is growing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A large private sports hall is being built at Obersee, but its official user is unknown.

According to the "Linth-Zeitung" newspaper, there are several indications that Roger Federer is behind it.

Neither Federer nor the builders nor the municipality want to comment on the matter, which fuels the speculation. Show more

A construction project is currently underway on the upper end of Lake Zurich that raises questions - and leaves room for speculation. A new company building is being erected in Lachen SZ that appears unspectacular at first glance. But inside is a private sports hall of considerable size.

As the "March-Anzeiger" reports, this hall measures around 40 by 40 meters - enough space for two tennis courts. What is striking is that it is assigned to an "external tenant". Who is behind it remains officially secret.

It is precisely this discretion that fuels the rumors. According to the newspaper, the mysterious user is said to be Roger Federer. Several anonymous sources have linked the tennis star to the project. However, this cannot be confirmed.

Federer does not want to comment

Neither Federer's management nor the developers or the municipality of Lachen wish to comment on the speculation. However, this silence fits into the picture of a project that is deliberately being kept in the background.

The building itself is designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. The sports hall was placed inside the building so as to be barely visible from the outside. It was also emphasized in the planning application that no additional traffic or noise should be generated - an indication that the facility will not be used by the public.

At the same time, construction work has been underway for years on the other side of the lake in Rapperswil-Jona on the Federer family estate. Several buildings, a tennis court and a padel court are being built there - albeit without a roof.

Whether the possible hall in Lachen is intended as an addition to this remains to be seen. It is also unclear whether Federer is actually the user or whether another wealthy private individual is behind the project.