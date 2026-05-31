Nino Niederreiter (center), one of the Swiss assistant captains, is in a World Cup final for the fifth time Keystone

For the Swiss national team, all good things should come in fives at their home World Championships. The conditions for World Championship gold in the final against Finland on Sunday evening (20:20) could hardly be better.

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The Swiss are in a World Championship final for the fifth time in 13 years - and for the third time in a row. After losing to Sweden (1:5) in 2013, they failed once in a penalty shoot-out (2018 against Sweden) and once in overtime (last year against the USA). They also failed to score against the Americans, as they did against the Czech Republic in 2024, when they lost 2-0.

What have the Swiss learned from this? This question goes to Nino Niederreiter, the only player to have been involved in all four final defeats. "We have to go into the final aggressively and not wait for something to happen," the 33-year-old Winnipeg Jets forward told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The fact that the Swiss are playing in the early semi-final for the first time and therefore have more recovery time than Finland "certainly gives us a bit more energy. It will be a unique experience that I'm really looking forward to," said the Grisons native.

Strong special teams

There is much to suggest that the final step will be successful this time. The Swiss have won their previous nine games with a goal difference of 48:8. The power play is working just as well as the box play. With a success rate of 39.29 percent when outnumbered with eleven goals, Jan Cadieux's team only conceded one goal in 40:58 minutes when short-handed. The strong box play underlines the team's exceptional commitment.

"We have so much character. If we make a mistake, the other four iron it out, and if we take a penalty, everyone works their asses off," says Sven Andrighetto, who leads the tournament's scoring charts with four goals and eleven assists. Now they have to stick to their game. "We've got better and better over the nine games and have grown even closer together. What's more, the fans give us moments of excitement. That gives us extra energy, which we'll need."

Lessons learned from the past

This is the fourth World Cup final for the ZSC Lions forward, as well as for Roman Josi, the captain of the Swiss team. The Bernese defender says that they regretted not playing the way they did in the last two finals. "We've certainly learned from that, we'll attack and give it our all."

Patience will be particularly important against the well-structured Finns. In the preliminary round, the Swiss won 4:2, with Ken Jäger scoring the decisive 3:2 in the 57th minute on the power play. Once again, details are likely to be decisive.