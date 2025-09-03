Controversial judges' decisions caused heated discussions at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. Do we need video evidence? The fans are skeptical, but the pressure is growing.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Does wrestling need video evidence? This question is increasingly preoccupying fans and officials.

Several controversial decisions at the ESAF in Mollis are once again sparking discussions about the possible introduction of VAR.

The Schwing bosses will probably not be able to avoid testing video evidence at least at a small Schwing festival in the near future. Show more

So far, the sport of wrestling has deliberately refrained from using video evidence. However, after several controversial decisions at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis, discussions are once again boiling over.

The judges made some serious errors in the rounds of Joel Wicki against Romain Collaud and Werner Schlegel against Curdin Orlik - both to the disadvantage of the favourites for the title of king, Wicki and Schlegel. The Bernese also felt unfairly treated because Fabian Staudenmann, in their opinion, deserved the maximum score of 10 for his victory against Domenic Schneider.

Former top wrestlers such as Nöldi Forrer and Christian Stucki have long been in favor of video evidence in wrestling. And the outgoing ESV boss Stefan Strebel is also a supporter of VAR.

The pressure is increasing

Strebel wanted to test video evidence as soon as he took office six years ago, "but when I first made this proposal, I was downright cursed by a large part of the wrestling family", he tells Blick.

A fight that caused a lot of discussion at the ESAF: Joel Wicki (left) against Romain Collaud. Keystone

But now the tide is set to turn. Strebel reports that he received numerous calls from high-ranking officials after the controversial decisions at the ESAF. "They are suddenly demanding exactly what I wanted to do in 2021 - testing the video referee in the sawdust."

Strebel will hand over his position to Fridolin Beglinger at the end of the year. Until now, he has not been a proponent of technical aids. However, the pressure is increasing, which is why Beglinger will probably soon no longer be able to avoid a VAR test at a small wrestling festival, "Blick" speculates.

Many fans are against the VAR

Enthusiasm among fans is likely to be limited. A survey conducted by blue News at the ESAF in Mollis showed that hardly anyone wants VAR. "That would be very bad for the sport of wrestling", one respondent said. Or: "Basically, I have confidence in the judges. And if they make a wrong decision, that's just the way it is. That's part of the sport of wrestling."