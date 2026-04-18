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Anger at the rules, a weak car and lost confidants: Max Verstappen is struggling with Formula 1 and looking for distraction elsewhere. What speaks for a premature departure of the superstar - and what speaks against it.

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Max Verstappen is taking another Formula 1 break at the Nürburgring to reduce his frustration. At two sports car races at the weekend, the Dutchman will test once again for the 24-hour classic in May and once again get the driving pleasure that he is currently missing in Formula 1. "When you're away from home for 22 races, you have to end up doing something in your life that gives you pleasure," Verstappen recently told the BBC.

The increasing number of trips to other racing series and the 28-year-old's increasingly vehement complaints about the development of the premier class are fueling the debate about Verstappen's retirement. "The Red Bull driver is closer than ever to retiring from Formula 1," was the recent verdict of the specialist portal "The Race".

What speaks for Verstappen's retirement

Regulatory anger

The new engine formula infuriates the four-time world champion immensely. Since this season, a lot has depended on the proportion of electric power, and the drivers can no longer show off their skills at full throttle as often. "They are just busy managing the battery. That also makes it more difficult for a driver like Max to make out the difference," explained Verstappen's father Jos.

His son recently alternated between anger and resignation. "I'm not even disappointed anymore. I've long since put that behind me. I'm beyond disappointment and I don't even know what you call it," said Max Verstappen before the long Formula 1 break in April.

Title chance

Under the new rules, Verstappen's company car is also not fit for the title right now. "Obviously the car is a disaster," said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher. Sixth once, eighth once, retired once - that's Verstappen's record so far this season.

New rules, bad mood: is Verstappen thinking about retiring? KEYSTONE

"The Max factor is only there when he has a car in which he has confidence and which is predictable. That's not the case at the moment," said long-time Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. It will probably take a long time to catch up with Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Constantly driving behind is something Verstappen is unlikely to find appealing.

Red Bull exodus

A number of Verstappen's key confidants and success makers have recently left the team. His sponsor Marko is gone, as are long-term team boss Christian Horner and design guru Adrian Newey. Ex-sporting director Jonathan Wheatley and former chief engineer Rob Marshall also sought their fortune elsewhere. Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will move to McLaren after next year at the latest. The many personnel changes are causing unrest and are unlikely to please Verstappen.

Exit clause

An early departure would probably be possible for Verstappen, because thanks to a provision in his contract, which runs until the end of 2028, he would allegedly be able to resign at the end of the season if certain successes do not occur by the middle of the year. The young family man would have to inform his team about this step by October.

What speaks against a Verstappen retirement

Ambition

Like so many athletes, Verstappen is driven by the desire to keep collecting new titles and triumphs. He had already shown frustration in the first few months of last year when things didn't go so well. He then started to catch up in the second half of the season and found his fun again. "What will change his opinion of Formula 1 is the moment he starts winning races again," said former world champion Jenson Button.

The sports car outings are currently a suitable "outlet" for Verstappen. Team boss Laurent Mekies says: "We have a lot of work to do, but I'm sure that as soon as we give him a fast car, he will be a much happier Max."

Loyalty

Verstappen has a lot to thank Red Bull for; even as a young driver, he was supported by the drinks giant. He has spent his entire Formula 1 career with the company's teams. He receives a hefty annual salary, has highly remunerated sponsorship contracts and continues to feel at home among the staff.

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"It's a bit contradictory, because I don't really enjoy driving, but I really like working with everyone in the team and also from the engine department," Verstappen said recently.

Alternatives

Formula 1 is still the pinnacle of motorsport and the dream of many racing drivers. "As a child, that's exactly what I wanted to do, and at the time I had no idea what I would achieve and how much money you could earn from it," said Verstappen. Even though he continues to have fun in other cars, it seems questionable whether this can permanently replace the thrill of Formula 1. "I can't imagine Max giving it up so quickly," said Ralf Schumacher.

Change options

Even if Verstappen really does tire of his life at Red Bull, this does not necessarily mean he will leave Formula 1. There is always speculation about interest or even offers from the competition. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has long been a Verstappen fan, while Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll would presumably like to adorn himself with the four-time champion. A new start at McLaren has also been rumored recently.

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