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For the first time in six years Istanbul hosts Formula 1 GP again

SDA

24.4.2026 - 15:16

After a six-year hiatus, Formula 1 returns to Istanbul.
After a six-year hiatus, Formula 1 returns to Istanbul.
Picture: Keystone

The Formula 1 World Championship will return to Turkey in 2027 for the first time in six years.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 15:16

24.04.2026, 15:35

The race will be held on the tried-and-tested Istanbul Park Circuit, which already hosted the Grand Prix between 2005 and 2011 and during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The circuit on the Bosphorus, located in Kurtköy around 50 km east of Istanbul in the Asian part of the country, is back on the Formula 1 racing schedule for an initial five years, as announced by those responsible for the premier class. The legendary Turn 8 with its four apexes is considered one of the most demanding sections on the calendar.

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