Plenty to talk about: Captain Severin Lüthi with Davis Cup players Dominic Stricker (left) and Marc-Andrea Hüsler Keystone

The Swiss tennis pros look back on a difficult start to 2025. The clear defeat in the Davis Cup against Spain is a reflection of this. The next few months could be groundbreaking.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Switzerland had no chance in the Davis Cup at the weekend against a Spanish team that was not at its best. This is not really surprising. Junior Henry Bernet provided a highlight with his triumph at the Australian Open, but the professionals are currently finding it extremely difficult. The top seven Swiss men in the ATP world rankings have won nine matches in the first month of the season - together, and none of them on the ATP Tour.

So an exploit against Spain was out of reach, especially as the nominal number 1 Alexander Ritschard was not available due to injury, Marc-Andrea Hüsler was struggling with a thigh injury and therefore only played doubles and Jérôme Kym was ill during the week and had to vomit. Captain Severin Lüthi did not want to use these difficulties as an excuse: "In the end, we had players on the court who were ready."

Very different construction sites

Nevertheless, Lüthi naturally hopes that at least some of "his" players will get their act together again by September, when Switzerland will be fighting to stay in the top flight in a barrage. "It's true, everyone has their problems at the moment," says the experienced Bernese player, who has been captain for almost 20 years. "But maybe we'll be talking differently in six months' time."

The fact is that the best Swiss players have very different problems. Some lack self-confidence in the absence of results, others are struggling with health problems and still others lack a bit of looseness.

Jérôme Kym (ATP 136) was very hard on himself on Saturday after his defeat against Roberto Carballes Baena, who is ranked 85 places higher than him. He simply couldn't do in the match what he does in training, he said, extremely frustrated. The still only 21-year-old from Aargau, who has been repeatedly set back by injuries, can look back on a good last six months in which he improved his ATP ranking by 350 places.

"Suddenly expectations are rising," Lüthi notes. "You start thinking about the ranking or whatever. These are things that are also logical." When you're in these regions for the first time, it's all about finding solutions to take the next step.

More looseness required

One player who also has a tendency to put himself under (too) much pressure is Leandro Riedi (ATP 236). The 23-year-old from Zurich was one of last year's rising stars and was already on the cusp of the top 100 before he had to have an operation on his right knee. Now he has had to have another operation on the same knee after a misstep in training and will be out for another month. Nobody knows whether he perhaps tried to do too much too quickly in training.

But Lüthi says: "Leandro is someone who always wants it almost too much. If he can add a bit of calm to his intensity, it might be just the right thing." It's brutal for Riedi at the moment, but perhaps the injury will prove to be a turning point in two or five years' time.

Stricker under pressure

Dominic Stricker (ATP 290), who beat Riedi in the junior final of the French Open in 2020, is a mystery. He seems to have overcome his back problems, which put him out of action for more than half a year, but has forgotten how to win. In five matches this year, the talented 22-year-old from Bern has yet to win a set.

"It's clear that the confidence isn't there at the moment," he admitted at the weekend. Difficult weeks and months lie ahead for the left-hander. He is still competing on the ATP Tour in Marseille, after which his protected ranking expires. Stricker's world ranking will then no longer even suffice for the main draw of most Challenger tournaments. He will either have to rely on wildcards or fight his way back up at a much lower level. Not an easy undertaking for a player like Stricker, who loves the big stage.

Severin Lüthi is aware of the challenge. "It's difficult to go back to the future level, you suddenly feel the poorer pitches and conditions." But he also knows that Stricker basically has the ability to get back on track and come back quickly. "It could also be an opportunity," says Lüthi hopefully. "Let's see." The coming weeks and months could be groundbreaking for several Swiss players.