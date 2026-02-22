The American warhorse Matthew Tkachuk (left) and Canada's Connor McDavid are going for gold. Keystone

As in the women's ice hockey tournament, Canada and the USA are also fighting for Olympic gold in the men's tournament. It's the expected final.

For the NHL star-studded arch-rivals, it's not just about winning the Olympics, but also about prestige, honor and field hockey supremacy. "It doesn't get any better than this, and the rivalry couldn't be bigger. That's why there won't be a single TV in the United States and Canada that doesn't have this game on," said American warhorse Matthew Tkachuk. Team-mate Dylan Larkin adds: "I think it will be a duel for the ages."

While the Canadians are aiming for their tenth Olympic title, their first since 2014, the Americans have been waiting 46 years for their third Olympic victory. In Lake Placid, they won with a college team in the semi-final against the Soviet Union, who were considered unbeatable at the time. A movie was even made about the "Miracle on Ice".

Question mark behind Crosby

Since then, the USA has only reached the Olympic final in 2002 and 2010. Both times they lost to the Canadians - 16 years ago only in overtime. In Vancouver, Sidney Crosby scored the decisive goal in overtime. The now 38-year-old will lead the Canadians as captain in Milan, but there is a question mark over his participation after he suffered a lower-body injury in the quarter-final against the Czech Republic and missed the semi-final. However, he trained with the team again. "His influence on the dressing room should not be underestimated. Having a guy like him in there on Sunday would have a massive impact on us," said winger Seth Jarvis.

The final seems to be completely open. Although the Canadians are rated slightly higher on paper, they only narrowly avoided elimination in both the quarter-final against the Czech Republic (4:3 n.V.) and the semi-final against Finland (3:2). They were 2-0 down against the Finns, with Nathan MacKinnon scoring the winner 36 seconds before the end. In the quarter-final against Sweden (2:1), the US stars also only won in overtime before giving Slovakia (6:2) no chance.

McDavid with an incredible mark

Connor McDavid was involved in almost half of the Canadians' 27 goals. He leads the scoring charts with two goals and eleven assists ahead of his 19-year-old compatriot Macklin Celebrini (5/5). McDavid's 13 points are an Olympic record. The previous joint record was held by the Finns Teemu Selänne and Saku Koivu, who each scored eleven points in 2006. One of the Canadians' great strengths is the power play, where their success rate at this tournament is 43.75 percent. Meanwhile, the USA have yet to concede a goal in box play. The best American scorer in Milan is Quinn Hughes (1/6), currently probably the best defender in the world.

Canadian forward Tom Wilson says of the starting position: "The guys who put on the jersey have a responsibility to go out and prove why we're the best, why we should be the best and why we're going to stay the best. But at the same time, it's 2026, the Americans have a hell of a team; their programs are top-notch now, and they have some incredible superstars in their ranks. Everyone who will be on the ice is an outstanding hockey player - that's why the difference will be razor-thin in the end."

It was the same a year ago in the final of the "4 Nations Face-off", when the two teams competed with a similar squad - the Canadians won 3:2 after overtime. Who will secure supremacy on Sunday? The game kicks off at 14:10.