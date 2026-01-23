August 1 marks the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda's fire accident. Long before Trump turned a red cap into a global symbol, it was already the trademark of the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

This coming Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda’s spectacular fire accident at the Nürburgring. The three-time Formula 1 world champion, who passed away in May 2019, crashed into the track barrier on August 1, 1976, at the German racetrack following a mechanical failure and was trapped in his burning Ferrari for over half a minute. Lauda survived the accident and went on to win the Formula 1 championship twice more.

After the crash, Lauda’s Ferrari burst into flames. When Brett Lunger, who was driving behind him, crashed into the wreckage, the Austrian lost his helmet and lost consciousness. Several competitors rushed to his aid, and Arturo Merzario finally pulled the world champion out of the burning car. Lauda was taken to the hospital with life-threatening burns, severe injuries, and a badly damaged lung. This was followed by several skin grafts and a fight for his life.

A Quick Return to Racing

Yet just six weeks after the accident, Lauda returned to the Grand Prix circuit at Monza and sensationally finished in fourth place. Lauda had quickly and completely come to terms with the ill-fated day of the accident, on which, as is well known, the Reichsbrücke in Vienna also collapsed. “After six months, I was driving just like before—or even better—and you can only do that if you’ve solved a problem one hundred percent,” he once explained.

Niki Lauda (right) with his fiercest rival, James Hunt, before the decisive race in Japan in 1976. AP NY

“Returning quickly was part of my strategy—I didn’t want to sit at home for a long time and dwell on why and how all of this had happened to me,” Lauda said. A year after the accident, the Viennese driver won his second world championship title. With his famous words, “I don’t want to just drive around in circles like an idiot anymore,” he retired in 1979, before making his comeback three years later and clinching his third title in 1984.

"The Man with the Red Cap" Became a "Global Brand"

After his racing career, Lauda embarked on an equally successful and eventful career as an entrepreneur in the aviation industry. The crash of a Lauda Air plane in Thailand in 1991 marked what was arguably his darkest hour. Lauda remained involved in Formula 1 as an advisor to Ferrari, team principal at Jaguar, and later as chairman of the supervisory board of the Mercedes team. Together with his compatriot Toto Wolff, he transformed the team into the dominant force in the Grand Prix circuit at the time.

What also—and above all—defined Lauda was his red cap—long before Donald Trump made such a cap popular worldwide. Together with his sporting successes and his unique life story, it became the Austrian’s trademark and turned him into a “global brand.” The year of his serious accident, as well as his rivalry at the time with British race car driver James Hunt, was also impressively brought to the big screen. “Rush” hit theaters in 2013 and became a box office hit.

Niki Lauda in the summer of 2018, just under eleven months before his death Keystone

After undergoing a necessary lung transplant in the summer of 2018, Lauda struggled increasingly with health problems. On May 20, 2019, he passed away at the age of 70, surrounded by his family. The man who miraculously survived the fire accident at the Nürburgring and went on to win two more world championship titles left behind a legacy that is truly one of a kind.