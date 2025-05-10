The speech after the poor middle third was effective despite the narrow defeat in the end: head coach Patrick Fischer was not only pleased with the opening game. Keystone

Switzerland and the Czech Republic put on a nine-goal spectacle in the opening game of the World Cup. Coach Patrick Fischer finds this a little too wild, and goal scorer Christian Marti can't laugh.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland loses a spectacular game against the Czech Republic 4:5 after extra time at the start of the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Christian Marti is aware: "We certainly still need to work on our short-handed play."

Nati coach Patrick Fischer was satisfied with the first period and the reaction in the last. In the middle third, however, the team was very weak at times. Show more

Out of the blue, Christian Marti becomes a goal scorer. Known more for his toughness than his shot, the ZSC warhorse scored his first goal of the season in the very last game of the playoff final, and after just 94 seconds in Herning, Denmark, he became the first goal scorer of this World Championship. "Sure, you'd rather lead 1:0 than be 1:0 down," said the 32-year-old from the Zurich Unterland region with a touch of gallows humor after the game. "But I could laugh more now if we had won."

In a true offensive spectacle, the Swiss led 2:0 in the 18th minute, trailed 2:3 after 36 minutes and then led again 4:3 with four minutes to go. In the end, they lost 4:5 in overtime after long-time Rapperswil-Jona star Roman Cervenka scored. Penalties broke the momentum at the end of the opening period and led to the Czechs equalizing. "We certainly need to work on our short-handed play," Marti also knows. "I'm sure there will be video footage."

Proud of the young players

Footage that head coach Patrick Fischer will look at and draw the right conclusions from. "It was certainly a good game for the spectators, but a bit too wild for the coach." Fischer was satisfied with the first period and the reaction in the last. In the middle third, however, they were very sloppy at times. "We weren't able to implement the game we normally play and were pushed in behind."

But he was also proud of his young players. Five of them - defender Tim Berni and forwards Sandro Schmid, Simon Knak, Tyler Moy and Nicolas Baechler - played their first ever World Cup game. Schmid from Freiburg in particular impressed with a goal that was disallowed due to an earlier offside and the equalizer to make it 3:3. "In their first match on this stage, they were able to gain experience that will be valuable in the course of the tournament."

Quick corrections

There are a few things to correct, said Fischer. "I think that's the most important thing in the tournament, that you analyze quickly and, above all, grow quickly and correct things."

The Swiss really don't have long to lick their wounds. The action continues on Saturday evening in what is likely to be another great atmosphere with over 10,000 spectators in the Jyske Bank Boxen. They are probably hoping for another spectacle, the coach for a little more order.