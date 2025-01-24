Disappointment for Novak Djokovic: the record champion has to retire in the Melbourne semi-final. Keystone

After the first set, it's suddenly over - and Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final. Record champion Novak Djokovic can no longer play due to a muscle injury.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For Novak Djokovic, the Australian Open ends in the semi-finals due to an injury.

The 37-year-old Serb has to retire against the German Alexander Zverev after losing the opening set in a tie-break. "I think it was too much for me at the moment," explained Djokovic afterwards.

He has his fingers crossed for Zverev in the final: "I'll be cheering him on, hopefully he can make it." For his part, the German comforts Djokovic and pays him respect. Show more

Alexander Zverev embraced Novak Djokovic, whispered words of encouragement into his injured rival's ear and left the Rod Laver Arena with an almost apologetic gesture as the Australian Open finalist. Due to the sudden retirement of the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner, the world number two will now also be going for his coveted first title at one of the four most important tennis tournaments in Melbourne on Sunday - and Djokovic is keeping his fingers crossed for him.

"He deserves his first Grand Slam title. I'll be cheering him on, hopefully he can do it," said the Serb, who was unable to continue after losing the first set 5:7 in a tie-break (6:7).

"Of course I'm happy to be in the final. On the other hand, there's nobody on the tour I respect more than Novak," said the German, who made an appeal to the spectators, some of whom had expressed their displeasure at the early end of the match after 81 minutes: "Please don't boo a player if he has to retire because of an injury."

Djokovic speaks of muscle tear

Record champion Djokovic had injured his left thigh during his quarter-final win against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. After retiring, the 37-year-old spoke of a "torn muscle", saying that he had not hit a ball until around an hour before the match against Zverev.

"Towards the end of the first set, I was just in more and more pain. I think it was too much for me at the moment," said the ten-time Australian Open winner, who was aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title in total - a mark never before achieved by anyone.

Alexander Zverev comforts Djokovic after his retirement. Keystone

"I'm also a bit shocked," said Eurosport expert Boris Becker, who used to coach Djokovic: "That's the sport, that's the brutal thing." He very much hopes that Djokovic will not end his career. It is not impossible that he will not come back to Melbourne, Djokovic explained. But he also emphasized: "I want to carry on."

Zverev now against Sinner or Shelton

Zverev reached a Grand Slam final for the third time. He had lost his previous finals at the US Open 2020 and the French Open last year. "Maybe it's about time I had a bit of luck in a final," said Zverev.

In the duel for the title on Sunday, he will face the winner of the second semi-final between defending champion Jannik Sinner from Italy and Ben Shelton from the USA.

Becker liked Zverev's restraint after reaching the final. "It's good that they're not hugging each other too much and celebrating the final already," he said. The six-time Grand Slam tournament winner gave Zverev a title tip during the interview: "Just keep up the same rhythm as before, you're on a very good path."

Zverev recognizes Djokovic's weakness between rallies

Djokovic also wore a white bandage against Zverev, occasionally bending over the racket with his face contorted in pain. He also clashed early on with his box of ex-pro Andy Murray as his super coach.

"He perhaps moved a little slower between rallies," said Zverev, describing his observations. Unlike Alcaraz, he didn't seem to worry so much about the physical condition of his opponent, but instead remained completely focused on himself and his game. Even though he missed five break chances. The sudden end also seemed to take Zverev by surprise.

