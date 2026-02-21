While Alex Fiva brings Swiss cheer with bronze, Ryan Regez experiences a black day. After a strong start, the Olympic champion fails in the semi-final - and triggers a fairness debate with an action against the German Tim Hronek.
While Alex Fiva surprised everyone with bronze, the day ended in disappointment for Ryan Regez. "I never said it publicly, but my big goal was to win the Olympics," said the 33-year-old, who triumphed in Beijing. "And when I see what would have been possible today, it really hurts," the man from the Bernese Oberland summed up on SRF with tears in his eyes.
He had impressed in the morning's qualification with the third-best time. He also shone in the competition with strong starts. However, he struggled to build up speed in the semi-final. And when he briefly lost his balance, he slowed down Tim Hronek, who was riding next to him, with an outstretched arm.
"I'm not proud of it," Regez said later. "If I could take it back, I would. It was unsportsmanlike and unfair." He shows himself to be understanding. "It certainly wasn't a good advertisement for the sport because it's just painful to watch."
Hronek wants a rule change
An apology that gave the German little comfort. In an interview with "Eurosport ", Hronek found the action "completely unsportsmanlike." Regez must have thought that if he didn't get through to the final himself, then no one would get through to the final, said Hronek, explaining that the jury had shown the Swiss a yellow card (no participation in the small final), but that didn't help him at all.
Hronek calls for a rule change. "Something should actually be done. For me, it would have been a clear entry into the final," he says in frustration.
"He apologized, but then I also said to him: Ryan, all well and good. But I can't buy anything from that at the end of the day," said Hronek.