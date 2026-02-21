While Alex Fiva brings Swiss cheer with bronze, Ryan Regez experiences a black day. After a strong start, the Olympic champion fails in the semi-final - and triggers a fairness debate with an action against the German Tim Hronek.

Syl Battistuzzi

While Alex Fiva surprised everyone with bronze, the day ended in disappointment for Ryan Regez. "I never said it publicly, but my big goal was to win the Olympics," said the 33-year-old, who triumphed in Beijing. "And when I see what would have been possible today, it really hurts," the man from the Bernese Oberland summed up on SRF with tears in his eyes.

He had impressed in the morning's qualification with the third-best time. He also shone in the competition with strong starts. However, he struggled to build up speed in the semi-final. And when he briefly lost his balance, he slowed down Tim Hronek, who was riding next to him, with an outstretched arm.

Tim Hronek (l.) is angry with Ryan Regez. KEYSTONE

"I'm not proud of it," Regez said later. "If I could take it back, I would. It was unsportsmanlike and unfair." He shows himself to be understanding. "It certainly wasn't a good advertisement for the sport because it's just painful to watch."

Hronek wants a rule change

An apology that gave the German little comfort. In an interview with "Eurosport ", Hronek found the action "completely unsportsmanlike." Regez must have thought that if he didn't get through to the final himself, then no one would get through to the final, said Hronek, explaining that the jury had shown the Swiss a yellow card (no participation in the small final), but that didn't help him at all.

Hronek calls for a rule change. "Something should actually be done. For me, it would have been a clear entry into the final," he says in frustration.

"He apologized, but then I also said to him: Ryan, all well and good. But I can't buy anything from that at the end of the day," said Hronek.

All Swiss Olympic medals Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill. Image: Keystone Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina. Image: Keystone In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen. Image: Keystone But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard. Image: Keystone Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal. Image: Keystone Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze. Image: Keystone The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze. Image: Keystone Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10! Image: Keystone Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint. Image: Keystone In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom. Image: Keystone The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint. Image: Keystone The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal. 