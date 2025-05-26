The Swiss players around Andres Ambühl (center) react to the final defeat against the USA at the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national ice hockey team once again receives a lot of recognition in the media for their silver medal at the World Championships - even if the pain of missing out on the gold medal outweighs this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For "Tamedia", the defeat against the USA was a hard blow after a dominant tournament so far. Eight wins from ten games, 47:10 goals - Switzerland was "on a mission". The emptiness after this latest defeat in the final was "palpable". Nevertheless, silver is "still not a matter of course" for Switzerland. The editorial team recalls the quarter-final exit in May 2023 and praises the consistency of national coach Patrick Fischer and director Lars Weibel. The result is a team that "brings the country so much joy" and gives hope for the 2026 home World Cup.

"Blick wrote that it was "like being bewitched" - and yet a "gigantic World Cup". The newspaper celebrated the team led by the retiring Andres Ambühl and Nino Niederreiter, who became the most successful Swiss player with four silver medals.

"CH Media" described the game as one of the great dramas in Swiss sporting history. Switzerland had done everything right - in the end, the X factor was decisive: luck. "It wasn't mistakes, it was the whim of the field hockey gods," it said. "Even with World Cup silver, 2025 is the best year in our field hockey history." With the experience of four World Cup finals, the Swiss would not lose the next one.

The NZZ pointed out that time was running out for the formative generation and asked what the team still needed to break the spell. The newspaper wrote that coach Patrick Fischer deserves most of the credit for the current success. He is the "architect on the sidelines" and has "implemented a completely new way of thinking in the national team".

International media

"Eurosport" 🇩🇪

"After four silver medals and 364 days after the bitter defeat in the final in Prague against hosts the Czech Republic at the last World Championship, the Swiss suffered another bitter defeat in the final. The crowning glory of idol Andres Ambühl's career thus failed to materialize. For the 41-year-old, his 151st World Championship game was the last of his career."

"Sport1" 🇩🇪

"Motionless and close to tears, Andres Ambühl and Co. endured the award ceremony, some of their Swiss compatriots cried in the stands. After the next bitter defeat in the Ice Hockey World Championship final, the Swiss were in deep mourning."

"ORF" 🇦🇹

"The nervousness grew more and more among the Swiss. The US-Americans, with an average age of 24 the youngest team at the World Championships, repeatedly had good opportunities. But veteran Genoni almost drove his opponents to despair with reflexes and saves."

"Sports Illustrated" 🇺🇸

"It was the fourth time since 2013 that Switzerland have made it to the tournament's gold medal game, but they still haven't won the top prize, having lost to Sweden in 2013 and 2018, the Czech Republic last year and now the USA."

"Dagens Nyheter" 🇸🇪

While the USA have waited a very long time for another gold, Switzerland are waiting for their first. Before the final in Stockholm, Switzerland had not won a single gold. At most, it had won four World Championship silver medals, in 1935, 2013, 2018 and 2024. In 2013 and 2018, it lost the final to Sweden. This time, too, it was a defeat in the final for Switzerland, and sad Swiss fans sat in the aisles of the Avicii Arena and wept.