Italian Valentina Greggio races down the mountain at 248.27 kilometers per hour and pushes her own world speed record even higher.

Patrick Lämmle

The story is told about as quickly as the daring Italian Valentina Greggio races down the mountain. The speedometer goes up to 248.27 km/h on her journey, which is twice as fast as is permitted on Swiss highways.

She set the world speed skiing record in Vars, France, on a route over a kilometer long with a gradient of up to 98 percent. Greggio broke her own world record of 247.083 km/h on what is probably the best speed skiing slope in the world.

Frenchman Simon Billy holds the men's world record. In 2023, he achieved a top speed of 255.5 km/h.

Almost as good as a world record