Reaches the semi-finals at a major tournament for the first time: Flavio Cobolli Keystone

The men's final at the French Open will definitely feature Italian players. Flavio Cobolli is in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and will face a fellow countryman.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old Cobolli beat the No. 4 seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 in the quarter-finals. The world number 14 will face a fellow countryman in the final on Friday.

His opponent will be determined in the last quarter-final between the Italians Matteo Berrettini (ATP 105) and Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 104). The other semi-final will be contested by the German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) and the Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 27).

There had never been three Italians in the quarter-finals of a major tournament before. The country's best tennis player, world number one Jannik Sinner, was eliminated in the second round of Paris after a dramatic physical collapse.