Italian ex-racing driver Zanardi dies - Gallery The Italian ex-racing driver Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 59. (archive picture) Image: dpa Alessandro Zanardi celebrated great success as a disabled athlete. (archive picture) Image: dpa Italian ex-racing driver Zanardi dies - Gallery The Italian ex-racing driver Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 59. (archive picture) Image: dpa Alessandro Zanardi celebrated great success as a disabled athlete. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Alessandro Zanardi also raced in Formula 1 as a team-mate of Ralf Schumacher. He lost both legs in an accident at the Lausitzring, after which he celebrated great success as a disabled athlete.

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The former Formula 1 driver and later disabled athlete Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 59. This was announced by his family. The Italian lost both legs in a racing accident at the Lausitzring in Brandenburg in 2001. He then began cycling for the disabled and won four gold and two silver medals at the Paralympics on his handbike.

Zanardi took part in more than 40 Formula 1 races between 1991 and 1999. He drove for Lotus and Williams, among others, where he was team-mate to Ralf Schumacher. After the end of his Formula 1 career, he had a serious accident after a pit stop during a race in the Champ Car series at the Lausitzring. Both of his legs had to be amputated. He was then successful in cycling at the Paralympic Games in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Another serious accident in Tuscany in 2020

But the Italian's story of suffering was not over yet: in 2020, Zanardi lost control of his handbike during a charity race in Tuscany and collided with a truck. He suffered extremely serious head and facial injuries. His life was in danger for a long time at the time.

The family did not provide any further details on the cause of death. Zanardi died suddenly on Friday evening. "Alex fell asleep peacefully, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones," it said in a statement.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to Zanardi as an "extraordinary person who was able to turn every test of life into a lesson in courage, strength and dignity". "With his sporting successes, his example and his humanity, he gave us all much more than just a victory: he gave us hope, pride and the strength to never give up."