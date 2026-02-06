The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions and decisions of the day
- 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, men's downhill: 🥇 Franjo von Allmen
- 13.00: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women: 🥇Frida Karlsson
- 16.00: Speed skating, 3000 m women: 🥇 Francesca Lollobrigida
- 20.00: Ski jumping, normal hill individual women, final round
- 20.15: Snowboard, men's big air, run 3
Unlucky Höfflin loses her ski on the jump and fails
The Pyeongchang Olympic champion gets off to a good start in her qualifying run. However, Höfflin's run comes to an abrupt end on a jump. The 35-year-old loses a ski in the air, pulls off her jump anyway, but then crashes heavily on landing. At least the unlucky skier gives the all-clear afterwards and points his thumb upwards. But the disappointment is still huge. Because although Höfflin manages to finish his second run, he misses out on the final by one place and 16 hundredths of a point.
