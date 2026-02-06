  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2026 Olympics in the ticker Italian sensation in speed skating ++ Vlhova makes her comeback at the Olympics

Jan Arnet

7.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

07.02.2026, 10:10

07.02.2026, 19:01

The most important competitions and decisions of the day

  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, men's downhill: 🥇 Franjo von Allmen
  • 13.00: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women: 🥇Frida Karlsson
  • 16.00: Speed skating, 3000 m women: 🥇 Francesca Lollobrigida
  • 20.00: Ski jumping, normal hill individual women, final round
  • 20.15: Snowboard, men's big air, run 3
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The medal winners from February 7

    The medal winners from February 7
    The medal winners from February 7. <strong>Alpine skiing, downhill men:</strong><br>Gold: Franjo von Allmen (SUI)<br>Silver: Giovanni Franzoni (ITA)<br>Bronze: Dominik Paris (ITA)

    Alpine skiing, downhill men:
    Gold: Franjo von Allmen (SUI)
    Silver: Giovanni Franzoni (ITA)
    Bronze: Dominik Paris (ITA)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 7. <strong>Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women:</strong><br>Gold: Frida Karlsson (SWE)<br>Silver: Ebba Andersson (SWE)<br>Bronze: Heidi Weng (NOR)

    Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women:
    Gold: Frida Karlsson (SWE)
    Silver: Ebba Andersson (SWE)
    Bronze: Heidi Weng (NOR)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 7. <strong>Speed skating, 3000 m women:</strong><br>Gold: Francesca Lollobrigida (ITA)<br>Silver: Ragne Wiklund (NOR)<br>Bronze: Valerie Maltais (CAN)

    Speed skating, 3000 m women:
    Gold: Francesca Lollobrigida (ITA)
    Silver: Ragne Wiklund (NOR)
    Bronze: Valerie Maltais (CAN)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 7
    The medal winners from February 7. <strong>Alpine skiing, downhill men:</strong><br>Gold: Franjo von Allmen (SUI)<br>Silver: Giovanni Franzoni (ITA)<br>Bronze: Dominik Paris (ITA)

    Alpine skiing, downhill men:
    Gold: Franjo von Allmen (SUI)
    Silver: Giovanni Franzoni (ITA)
    Bronze: Dominik Paris (ITA)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 7. <strong>Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women:</strong><br>Gold: Frida Karlsson (SWE)<br>Silver: Ebba Andersson (SWE)<br>Bronze: Heidi Weng (NOR)

    Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women:
    Gold: Frida Karlsson (SWE)
    Silver: Ebba Andersson (SWE)
    Bronze: Heidi Weng (NOR)

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The medal winners from February 7. <strong>Speed skating, 3000 m women:</strong><br>Gold: Francesca Lollobrigida (ITA)<br>Silver: Ragne Wiklund (NOR)<br>Bronze: Valerie Maltais (CAN)

    Speed skating, 3000 m women:
    Gold: Francesca Lollobrigida (ITA)
    Silver: Ragne Wiklund (NOR)
    Bronze: Valerie Maltais (CAN)

    Image: KEYSTONE

  • Unlucky Höfflin loses her ski on the jump and fails

    The Pyeongchang Olympic champion gets off to a good start in her qualifying run. However, Höfflin's run comes to an abrupt end on a jump. The 35-year-old loses a ski in the air, pulls off her jump anyway, but then crashes heavily on landing. At least the unlucky skier gives the all-clear afterwards and points his thumb upwards. But the disappointment is still huge. Because although Höfflin manages to finish his second run, he misses out on the final by one place and 16 hundredths of a point.

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

Handball. First championship defeat for Kadetten Schaffhausen

HandballFirst championship defeat for Kadetten Schaffhausen

Legendary Olympic moments. Verbal friction: Perret and Rios had a spat in the Olympic final

Legendary Olympic momentsVerbal friction: Perret and Rios had a spat in the Olympic final

Olympic champion von Allmen. Mike von Grünigen reveals:

Olympic champion von AllmenMike von Grünigen reveals: "Even as a child, Franjo skied at the limit"

Olympic Games. Police officers from Qatar patrol the Olympics

Olympic GamesPolice officers from Qatar patrol the Olympics

Davis Cup. Swiss overcome first hurdle with ease

Davis CupSwiss overcome first hurdle with ease