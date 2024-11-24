The Italians celebrate their second Davis Cup triumph in a row. Picture: Keystone

Italy wins the Davis Cup for the second time in a row and for the third time overall. The southern Europeans beat the Netherlands 2:0 in the final in Malaga.

SDA

In the first singles match, Matteo Berrettini (ATP 35) had little trouble against Botic van de Zandschulp (ATP 80), winning 6:4, 6:2. This more than laid the foundations for another Davis Cup triumph, as Jannik Sinner, currently the best player in the world, is a member of the Italian team.

Although the 23-year-old had to go into a tie-break in the first set against Tallon Griekspoor (ATP 40), he then decided the tie-break in his favor with a commanding 7:2. And after Sinner had conceded his service for the only time at the final tournament in Malaga in the second set at 2:2, he responded by winning four games in a row to make it 6:2.

For Sinner, it was the crowning glory of a fantastic year. He won his first two Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open and the US Open. He was also unbeatable at the ATP Finals in Turin and won five more tournaments.

However, a shadow lies over Sinner. In March, he tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, but has so far avoided a ban. Sinner was acquitted by the International Tennis Integrity Authority (ITIA) because he could not be accused of willful misconduct. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) lodged an appeal against this and the case is currently before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

