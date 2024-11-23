  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Italy follows the Netherlands into the final

SDA

23.11.2024 - 19:09

Italy's Jannik Sinner is currently unstoppable.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Italy is back in the Davis Cup final in Malaga, Spain, thanks to a 2:0 win against Australia.

23.11.2024, 19:09

23.11.2024, 19:20

World number one Jannik Sinner secured the second point for the defending champions with a 6:3, 6:4 win against Alex de Minaur (ATP 9). The 23-year-old is in brilliant form, having won four of his last five tournaments on the ATP Tour, including the US Open and the ATP Finals. Matteo Berrettini (ATP 35) won the first singles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis (ATP 77) 6:7 (6:8), 6:3, 7:5 in his favor.

In the final on Sunday, Italy will face the Netherlands, who also defeated Germany (without Alexander Zverev) 2-0 on Friday.

SDA

