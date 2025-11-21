Exuberant joy: Flavio Cobolli fends off seven match points and takes Italy to the Davis Cup final Keystone

Italy will play for its third Davis Cup victory in a row in front of a home crowd in Bologna on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Even without world number two Jannik Sinner and number 8 Lorenzo Musetti, the Italians reached the final. In the first semi-final, the Azzurri defeated Belgium 2:0. Their opponents on Sunday will be Spain or Germany.

Matteo Berrettini (ATP 56) put his team on the road to victory with a 6-3 6-4 win over Raphaël Collignon (ATP 86) and celebrated his eighth Davis Cup win in a row. Flavio Cobolli (ATP 22) then had to fight hard to decide the match before the doubles. He won 6:3, 6:7 (5:7), 7:6 (17:15) against Zizou Bergs (ATP 43), who missed seven match points in a crazy tie-break in the deciding set.