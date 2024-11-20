Short process: Jasmine Paolini defeats Rebecca Sramkova 6:2, 6:1 in the second singles and wins the decisive point for Italy. Keystone

Italy beat Slovakia in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga without any problems. Lucia Bronzetti and Jasmine Paolini secured an unchallenged 2:0 victory.

After losing to Canada in the final last year, the Italians left nothing to chance against Slovakia. The southern Europeans lived up to their role as favorites and were already clear winners after the two singles matches.

In the first duel of the final, Bronzetti (WTA 78) had no trouble against Viktoria Hruncakova (WTA 238) and won 6:2, 6:4. The verdict in the second singles was even clearer. While Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 43) was able to avoid a semi-final exit against Great Britain on Tuesday, the in-form Slovakian had no chance against Paolini in the duel between the two 28-year-olds and suffered her first defeat in the competition. The world number 4 prevailed 6:2, 6:1 without any discussion.

While Slovakia missed out on their second title in the team competition since 2002, the Italians celebrated their fifth triumph. They had already won the Billie Jean King Cup in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

