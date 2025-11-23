Italy wins the Davis Cup thanks to victories in both singles matches Keystone

Italy completed the hat-trick and won the Davis Cup title for the third time in a row thanks to a 2:0 victory over Spain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The team, which was without its two best players Jannik Sinner (ATP 2) and Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 8), beat Spain 2:0 at home in Bologna

The decisive match was the second singles match, in which Flavio Cobolli (ATP 22) played Jaume Munar (ATP 36) and won 1:6, 7:6 (7:5), 7:5. After the first set went clearly to Munar 6:1, Cobolli turned up the heat. He secured the second set in a tie-break before winning the deciding set 7:5. Overall, the match that secured Italy's victory lasted just under three hours.

Matteo Berrettini had already confidently won the first singles match of the day for Italy 6:3, 6:4, leaving Pablo Carreño Busta no chance. Spain, who were competing in the Davis Cup final tournament without the injured Carlos Alcaraz, were already defeated before the third doubles match.

Italy thus celebrates its third title in a row and its fourth ever Davis Cup title after beating the Netherlands in 2024 and Australia in 2023.