Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to win the Billie Jean King Cup. Picture: Keystone

Italy wins the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen for the sixth time - and for the second time in a row. The Italians win the singles in the final against the USA.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won the singles in the final against higher-ranked opponents in two sets each. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the world number 91, defeated Emma Navarro (WTA 18), who had previously been undefeated in the tournament, 6:4, 6:4 in 89 minutes. Jasmine Paolini (WTA 8) won the second singles match against Jessica Pegula (WTA 7) 6:4, 6:2.

Cocciaretto provided the big surprise in the final. "That was an incredible match from me," she enthused in the on-court interview after her victory over Navarro. Overall, however, it was Paolini who shone in China. Paolini won all her singles matches in Shenzhen and, together with Sara Errani, also won the decisive doubles match in the semi-final against Ukraine.

Italy's six victories in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Fed Cup) have all come in the last 20 years (2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2024, 2025). Record winners USA have lifted the trophy 18 times, but never since 2017. Italy have won the last six head-to-head meetings against the USA team in this format.