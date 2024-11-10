ITF tournament wins for Naef and Bandecchi - Gallery Celine Naef won her seventh ITF title on Sunday in Pétange Image: Keystone Susan Bandecchi won the ITF75 tournament in Ismaning on Sunday Image: Keystone ITF tournament wins for Naef and Bandecchi - Gallery Celine Naef won her seventh ITF title on Sunday in Pétange Image: Keystone Susan Bandecchi won the ITF75 tournament in Ismaning on Sunday Image: Keystone

The two Swiss tennis players Celine Naef and Susan Bandecchi are shining on the ITF Tour this week. They are both celebrating tournament victories.

SDA

Céline Naef (WTA 209) celebrated her seventh tournament win on the ITF Tour in Pétange, Luxembourg. The 19-year-old from Zurich, who lives in the canton of Schwyz, defeated the top seed from France Océane Dodin (WTA 110) 6:2, 6:4 in the final and thus remained setless in her fifth match at the 60,000 dollar indoor tournament.

Susan Bandecchi (WTA 276) also reached the final of an ITF75 tournament, and she too was successful. The 26-year-old from Ticino beat the Ukrainian number 2 seed Daria Snigur (WTA 158) 6:7 (8:10), 6:2, 7:5 in Ismaning near Munich after losing the opening set. It was Bandecchi's third title win at ITF level this year and her seventh overall.

SDA