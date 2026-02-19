Alina Müller writes the next Olympic fairytale - Gallery Alina Müller after scoring the winning goal in extra time Image: Keystone A short time later, the scorer of the winning goal disappears under the Swiss jubilation Image: Keystone Like Alina Müller, captain Lara Stalder was also involved in the first Olympic bronze medal in Sochi in 2014 Image: Keystone Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Brändli (right) lies down on the ice with teammates after the end of the game Image: Keystone The Swiss women line up to celebrate after winning Olympic bronze Image: Keystone There was no lack of support for the Swiss women in the Santagiulia Arena in Milan Image: Keystone Two Swiss fans cheer on their team Image: Keystone Alina Müller writes the next Olympic fairytale - Gallery Alina Müller after scoring the winning goal in extra time Image: Keystone A short time later, the scorer of the winning goal disappears under the Swiss jubilation Image: Keystone Like Alina Müller, captain Lara Stalder was also involved in the first Olympic bronze medal in Sochi in 2014 Image: Keystone Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Brändli (right) lies down on the ice with teammates after the end of the game Image: Keystone The Swiss women line up to celebrate after winning Olympic bronze Image: Keystone There was no lack of support for the Swiss women in the Santagiulia Arena in Milan Image: Keystone Two Swiss fans cheer on their team Image: Keystone

The Swiss women's field hockey team have achieved what the men have been dreaming of: They win a medal at the Olympic tournament in Milan - their second bronze after Sochi 2014. Once again, Alina Müller scores the decisive goal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What a fairytale, what a feat of willpower! Twelve years after she scored the Swiss women's goal as a 15-year-old in the bronze medal match in Sochi (4:3), history repeated itself for Alina Müller and her team in Milan. Once again, their opponents in the all-or-nothing game will be Sweden. But this time the drama is even greater.

As in the quarter-final against Finland (1:0) and the semi-final against Canada (1:2), the Swiss had to play short-handed at the end of regulation time. Once again, they survived the penalty unscathed and took heart from the extra time. "The feeling came up: Now we're going to win this medal," says Ivana Wey.

It was Wey of all people, who had missed a penalty in the 27th minute with the score at 0-0, who scored the winning goal 51 seconds before the end of extra time together with Alina Müller. "It was an incredible feeling," said the 19-year-old from Lucerne, describing the moment when Müller scored the winning 2:1. The game felt like a rollercoaster ride. And: "It was important that we never stopped believing."

Resistance overcome

Wey's missed penalty and the ironing out of an avoidable penalty by Lutz in the offensive zone shortly before the end of regulation time were not the only obstacles the Swiss team had to overcome on their way to bronze. In a close exchange of blows, the Swedes took a 1:0 lead shortly after half-time. Defender Mira Jungaker caught out Andrea Brändli (32 saves), who was otherwise strong once again in the Swiss goal, with a precise shot.

But the Swiss remained calm. "We stayed in the moment and kept believing in our chances," said captain Lara Stalder, who, like Müller, was part of the bronze medal team in 2014. Just four minutes after the score was 0:1, Sinja Leemann equalized again after a pass from Alina Marti.

Alina Müller powers on without end

In extra time, the vehemence with which Alina Müller wanted to force a decision was impressive. The only Swiss player in the North American professional league PWHL is on the ice almost non-stop, launching attack after attack - until she causes ecstasy in the Swiss team with her fourth goal of the tournament shortly before the penalty shoot-out. First her gloves fly through the air, a little later her helmet too, before she disappears amidst her team-mates in the Swiss jubilation.

"I still can't quite believe it," says Alina Müller, that her Olympic fairytale is repeating itself twelve years later. "It's been a long journey. To have done it now is incredible."

When asked what this success could mean for Swiss women's ice hockey, the 27-year-old from Winterthur says: "I hope a lot - more than in 2014. What's happening in women's sport at the moment is incredible. A few years ago, a few hundred people would have been watching here, today the stadium (with 8,243 spectators) was almost full. It's great fun. I try to do my bit, others do the same off the ice. Hopefully we can achieve great things together."

