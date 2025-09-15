Ditaji Kambundji celebrates her greatest success to date with the World Championship gold medal in the 100 meter hurdles. Her parents experience the highly emotional moment up close in Tokyo.

Andreas Lunghi

These are emotional moments for 23-year-old Ditaji Kambundji. She has just crossed the finish line in Tokyo in first place, not only winning World Championship gold, but also pulverizing her own Swiss record with her time of 12.24 seconds.

It goes without saying that everything has to go. The newly crowned world champion shed many tears of joy and made her way to her parents Safuka and Ruth Kambundji in the stands.

"I am very grateful. They come everywhere with me and I think they really enjoy it. It's so nice to be able to bring them this joy," says Ditaji Kambundji in an interview with SRF.

They certainly enjoy it. Mom Ruth can hardly put her emotions into words in an interview with SRF shortly after her daughter's race: "It's overwhelming. Unlike my husband, I'm not the one who thought this morning: 'It'll be fine'." But if Ditaji knows that she has a chance and everything fits, things can turn out quite well.

Ditaji Kambundji celebrates her victory with her parents Safuka and Ruth. Screenshot SRF

"We haven't planned that yet"

For Ruth Kambundji, it is also nice to see that the 23-year-old can let her emotions run free, be happy and also cry. "I find that incredibly beautiful."

The mother does not believe that both Ditaji and Mujinga deliver important moments thanks to a special Kambundji gene: "They developed it themselves, that they can do that. It doesn't come from me or my husband. It's nice that they concentrate on what they can do."

As far as the party plans are concerned, mom Kambundji can't say much yet. "There will certainly be a party. But I don't know how yet. We haven't planned that yet."

