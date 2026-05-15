Finland take on Switzerland in the World Championship final. After the 4-2 win against Canada in the semi-final, two Finnish stars spoke in the Mixed Zone about the upcoming final against the hosts.

"It's their home stadium, but I don't care. It's loud and nice to play here," said Konsta Helenius, who scored Finland's landmark 3:2 goal against the Canadians.

"When we played them in the group stage, we got off to a bad start. We have to be ready from the start and play well for the whole 60 minutes. That's the most important thing."

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Aleksander Barkov is also looking forward to the atmosphere: "It's going to be great. Against Switzerland, at their home - the first game against them was incredible. We're really looking forward to it. Obviously we have to be better than in the last game."

The fact that the 30-year-old, who missed the season with the Florida Panthers due to injury and only returned shortly before the World Cup, will be playing his tenth game in 17 days on Sunday evening doesn't bother him: "In the final, it doesn't matter how tired you are - you'll be excited."