Lausanne HC has developed from a chaotic club to a top address in Swiss ice hockey in a very short space of time. But for the second time in a row, the crowning glory has yet to come.

After Lausanne reached the play-off final in the National League for the first time in the club's history a year ago and only had to concede defeat to the ZSC Lions in the decisive seventh game, hopes of winning the first championship title were high. This was all the more true as they had finished the qualifiers in first place. In the final, however, the ZSC Lions were once again a size too big, winning 4:1.

"It hurts a lot that Zurich won the title at home," said Lausanne captain Joël Genazzi. "Our fans are the best in the league. The disappointment is huge, it's very hard to accept that Zurich is simply better than us - two years in a row. Unfortunately, we can only congratulate them, their boys know how to play ice hockey. We gave everything and believed in a triumph until the end, we can't blame ourselves."

The 37-year-old Genazzi is likely to end his career - he played his first game in the top Swiss league for Fribourg-Gottéron on December 19, 2006 - after twelve seasons with Lausanne. That's why his teammates stood guard after the game. However, he didn't want to talk about himself, saying only: "It's not clear yet whether my career is finished or not. We'll see in the near future. It's the team that counts. It has achieved so much. I'm very proud of the team, we've overcome a lot of obstacles. The club was in quite a slump, then the right people were hired. The brotherhood we created will live on."

John Fust sees the big picture

In the 2022/23 season, LHC even missed out on the pre-playoffs in eleventh place. Sporting Director John Fust, who was appointed as the successor to the controversial Petr Svoboda at the beginning of November 2022, played a major role in the turnaround. Although Fust was naturally also very disappointed, he also saw the big picture. "Finishing second twice in a row is not what we want, but it's a good step towards our big goal. We've done a good job here," he told Keystone-SDA.

When asked if they could blame themselves or if ZSC had simply been a bit better, Fust replied: "They don't have a major weak point, we have to be honest, they are well-staffed in every position. And their best players played very well in the final. Compliments to them. It showed us how we have to act in the future. It's difficult to become champions. It takes years to have the right core in the team and the necessary culture in the club. We are in this process in Lausanne."

Confident despite major departures

However, LHC is losing Andrea Glauser, one of the most important defenders who shouldered the most ice time in the final. The 29-year-old is returning to Fribourg-Gottéron. In addition, another experienced defenseman, Lukas Frick, who is moving to Davos, is leaving the club. Forward Tim Bozon is moving back to Genève-Servette. Defenseman Inaki Baragano (Rapperswil-Jona Lakers) and Yannick Zehnder (ZSC Lions) have been confirmed as new signings. The latter celebrated his fourth championship title in the last five years.

In response to the reply that there is probably the most leeway with the foreigners (defenders Sami Niku and Erik Brännström are to join the team - ed.), as the Swiss market is modest, Fust said tellingly: "There is always a way if you want to. But today is not the day to talk about the planned transfers," said Fust. "But we are convinced that we will have an even better team next season. We won't be satisfied until we have the trophy in our hands."

