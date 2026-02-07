Franjo von Allmen has already returned his gold medal for good measure. KEYSTONE

Gold in the supreme discipline - and yet Franjo von Allmen remains completely himself. After his triumph in the Olympic downhill in Bormio, the Swiss skier makes us smile with an honest statement: the medal is already safely in the safe.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen wins gold in the downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Bormio, celebrating the next career highlight after winning gold at the 2025 World Championships.

The 24-year-old from Bern is emotional and down-to-earth, puts his medal in the safe as a precaution and announces only cautious celebrations due to further races.

Silver goes to the Italian Giovanni Franzoni, bronze to Dominik Paris, who thus fulfills his long-awaited Olympic medal dream. Show more

Franjo von Allmen wins Olympic gold in the downhill. The 24-year-old already won World Championship gold in the supreme discipline in Saalbach around a year ago. In an interview with SRF after his run, but while the race was still in progress, the Bernese skier said: "I went into the race very cool. I was very relaxed, but now I'm very nervous."

After 36 racers, the trembling came to an end - there were no other athletes at the start and it was official: Franjo von Allmen is the 2026 Olympic downhill champion. Von Allmen then appeared again on SRF in an interview and said emotionally: "It's a joy, it's nice to see so many people watching who you know and are so close to you."

When von Allmen won his downhill gold medal in Saalbach a year ago, he announced that he would celebrate in style. When asked whether this will be the case again now, he says: "It could go in that direction, but because there are still more races to come, it will probably be a little more deliberate."

In the interview, von Allmen already appears without his medal. When SRF presenter Paddy Kälin asks him about it, the Olympic champion explains: "It's in the safe. I've already returned the medal because I know myself and otherwise I'll lose it. I'm a slob and that's why I thought: 'Safe is safe'."

Franzoni on von Allmen: "He's such a great guy"

Dominik Paris also won a medal. The 36-year-old has finally fulfilled his dream of winning a precious metal at the Olympics. The Italian says in the SRF interview: "I've been pining for a medal for a long time. I thought to myself today that if I can do it, then I can do it and otherwise it's not for me."

The South Tyrolean said of his performance: "It was a good run, but not good enough for Franjo. He simply put in a great run. You could tell that the youngsters have that last bit more courage." At first he was disappointed when only a 3 lit up at the finish: "You're a racer and you want to win." But then he realized that he was going to win a bronze medal: "A big dream has finally come true."

Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris celebrate their Olympic medals with Franjo von Allmen. KEYSTONE

In addition to von Allmen, a second rider from the younger generation was faster than Paris. It is his team-mate and the season's high-flyer: Giovanni Franzoni. In the SRF interview, the 24-year-old says: "When I saw the Swiss riders' run, I thought: 'They were so fast, it will be hard to beat them'."

Franzoni explains that he was calm in the morning, but got nervous before the start, had heavy legs and his mind was racing: "I thought about all the fans cheering me on. I was able to take this energy with me. I had a great run and two tenths behind is not much, but to win silver here in Italy is wonderful."

Although it wasn't quite enough for gold, Franzoni explains: "It's the best podium I could have imagined, even if gold would have been even better." Franzoni says that he has known von Allmen since the Junior World Championships: "He's such a great guy and inspires me all the time." And sharing the podium with his team-mate Dominik Paris has long been a goal of his. Achieving this at the Olympics in Bormio, of all places, makes it all the more special: "It's the biggest stage possible and he's the legend of the Stelvio."