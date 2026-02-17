Lindsey Vonn has landed in the USA after her serious injury at the Olympics. Further operations lie ahead of her and the road to recovery seems long, as a new message from the ski star shows.

DPA dpa

Ski star Lindsey Vonn has reported back with a health update following her return to the USA. "I haven't stood on my own two feet for over a week, I've been immobile in a hospital bed since my race," wrote the 41-year-old American on the X platform. "And even though I can't stand yet, it feels incredible to be back on home soil."

Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing ❤️🇺🇸 #imhome #BeLv



Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 17, 2026

Further operations are now to follow in the USA, as Sophie Goldschmidt, head of the US ski team, had already announced on Sunday.

"I'm slowly returning to life"

Vonn, who was seriously injured after her fall in the Olympic downhill, was taken by ambulance to Marco Polo Airport in Venice on Monday after her hospital stay in Treviso. In the evening, she posted a video on Instagram with private insights from the hospital. "I'm slowly getting back to life, back to basics and the simple things that mean the most in life. Smile. Laugh. Love," she wrote, thanking her family, friends, her team and the medical staff.

Vonn suffered a complex shin injury in her fall in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The American has already undergone several operations, which is not unusual for such injuries. The 2010 Olympic champion took part in the competition despite a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee.