  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Vonn delivers next health update "I've been lying immobile in a hospital bed for a week"

dpa

17.2.2026 - 10:53

Lindsey Vonn has landed in the USA after her serious injury at the Olympics. Further operations lie ahead of her and the road to recovery seems long, as a new message from the ski star shows.

DPA

17.02.2026, 10:53

17.02.2026, 10:57

Ski star Lindsey Vonn has reported back with a health update following her return to the USA. "I haven't stood on my own two feet for over a week, I've been immobile in a hospital bed since my race," wrote the 41-year-old American on the X platform. "And even though I can't stand yet, it feels incredible to be back on home soil."

Further operations are now to follow in the USA, as Sophie Goldschmidt, head of the US ski team, had already announced on Sunday.

"I'm slowly returning to life"

Vonn, who was seriously injured after her fall in the Olympic downhill, was taken by ambulance to Marco Polo Airport in Venice on Monday after her hospital stay in Treviso. In the evening, she posted a video on Instagram with private insights from the hospital. "I'm slowly getting back to life, back to basics and the simple things that mean the most in life. Smile. Laugh. Love," she wrote, thanking her family, friends, her team and the medical staff.

"It was worth the fall"Vonn has no regrets about her Olympic start and is already looking forward to "being back on top of the mountain"

Vonn suffered a complex shin injury in her fall in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The American has already undergone several operations, which is not unusual for such injuries. The 2010 Olympic champion took part in the competition despite a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee.

More from the department

Finland next opponent. The Swiss ice hockey team is confidently through to the Olympic quarter-finals

Finland next opponentThe Swiss ice hockey team is confidently through to the Olympic quarter-finals

"It all hurts a bit right now"Mathilde Gremaud gives an update after her fall

Curling. Swiss curlers also play Sweden

CurlingSwiss curlers also play Sweden

Winter Olympics. Romy Tschopp misses the Paralympics due to injury

Winter OlympicsRomy Tschopp misses the Paralympics due to injury

Tennis. Belinda Bencic advances in Dubai without a fight

TennisBelinda Bencic advances in Dubai without a fight