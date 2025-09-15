Ditaji Kambundji sensationally wins the gold medal in the 100 meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo! The Bernese athlete gets emotional in an interview with SRF.

Andreas Lunghi

In a strong field, the 23-year-old gets off to the best start and runs away from everyone. In the end, she runs to gold with a time of 12.24 seconds - the new Swiss record.

Only after a few seconds does the Bernese athlete realize that she has left the Nigerian Tobi Amusan and the American Grace Stark behind her and lets her emotions run free. These only get stronger when she is embraced by her loved ones.

"It's gold. I just ran fast and won," says an overjoyed Ditaji Kambundji in an interview with SRF. She knew that any finalist - including herself - could win. She concentrated on herself and ran her race.

She could hardly believe it and just screamed, the 23-year-old explained her emotions on the track. "I've never shed so many tears - for such a beautiful reason."

"It's great!"

Tears flowed repeatedly during the interview, especially when she was shown the cheering pictures of her parents. "I am very grateful. They come with me everywhere and I think they really enjoy it. It's so nice to be able to bring them this joy."

When asked about the fact that no Swiss woman has ever won gold at the World Championships, the newly crowned world champion replies: "It's great, I would recommend it to others." She never thought it was impossible. She always had role models who had achieved great things and hoped that one day she would also win a gold medal.

Finally, she sends her best wishes to her sister Mujinga. The mother-to-be was unable to travel to Tokyo, but will certainly be proud of her little sister. "I'm so proud that we can share so much and I'm looking forward to seeing her on the track again."

