Tunisian Ons Jabeur becomes a mother for the first time

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur announces her pregnancy via Instagram. The 31-year-old Tunisian is expecting a boy in April.

In July, the former world number two took a break after two years marked by injuries. Now her comeback has been delayed.

Jabeur's greatest successes were a few years ago. She reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 and reached the final at the US Open in 2022. She played her last match at the end of June at Wimbledon, where she had to retire in the first round. Jabeur is currently ranked 79th in the WTA world rankings.