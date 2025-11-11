  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis Jabeur is expecting her first child

SDA

11.11.2025 - 12:34

Tunisian Ons Jabeur becomes a mother for the first time
Tunisian Ons Jabeur becomes a mother for the first time
Keystone

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur announces her pregnancy via Instagram. The 31-year-old Tunisian is expecting a boy in April.

Keystone-SDA

11.11.2025, 12:34

In July, the former world number two took a break after two years marked by injuries. Now her comeback has been delayed.

Jabeur's greatest successes were a few years ago. She reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 and reached the final at the US Open in 2022. She played her last match at the end of June at Wimbledon, where she had to retire in the first round. Jabeur is currently ranked 79th in the WTA world rankings.

More from the department

Josi still injured. Devils' home streak snapped despite goal and assist from Meier

Josi still injuredDevils' home streak snapped despite goal and assist from Meier

ATP Finals. Sinner celebrates 27th win in a row indoors - Fritz beats Musetti

ATP FinalsSinner celebrates 27th win in a row indoors - Fritz beats Musetti

Shooting. World Championship bronze for Swiss trio

ShootingWorld Championship bronze for Swiss trio