Formula 1 Jack Doohan to become a regular driver at Alpine in 2025

23.8.2024 - 09:53

Jack Doohan to drive in Formula 1 from 2025
Jack Doohan has been given a cockpit in Formula 1 for 2025. The Australian will be team-mate to Frenchman Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

The French racing team made the 21-year-old's promotion public in the run-up to the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps. The son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan is currently a reserve driver at Alpine and is contesting the Formula 2 season. He will take over from Esteban Ocon, who is moving to Team Haas.

With the signing of Doohan, only two cockpits are still available for the upcoming Formula 1 season. In addition to Mercedes, Sauber is also still looking for its second regular driver. It is certain that New Zealander Liam Lawson will be given a permanent seat at Racing Bulls. Whether this will be with Red Bull or its sister team has not yet been communicated.

