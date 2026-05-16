Damien Riat scored twice against Latvia Keystone

The energy line of Simon Knak, Ken Jäger and Damien Riat is once again an asset in the 4-2 win against Latvia in the second World Championship game. Roman Josi emphasizes how difficult it is to play against this trio.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After beating the USA, Switzerland also beat Latvia to get their home World Championship off to a perfect start.

The forward line with Simon Knak, Ken Jäger and Damien Riat is playing particularly well.

Riat says: "I just give 200 percent, try to help the team, no matter what role I have. And in the end I'm rewarded for it." Show more

"I'm proud of the energy we're playing with," emphasized Jan Cadieux after the second win in the second game at the home World Championships. Of course, he was referring to the entire team, but it applies in particular to the forward line of Simon Knak, Ken Jäger and Damien Riat. "They are three very good players who put their egos aside and accept their role. They're our energy line, we need that," Cadieux said of this trio, who have played the first shift in every period so far, which is no coincidence for captain Roman Josi: "They always go full throttle, it's mega hard to play against them."

However, the three not only bring a lot of energy to the ice, they also produce. Jäger scored the 3:1 in the 3:1 win against defending champions USA in the World Championship opener, and Riat scored twice in the 4:2 win against Latvia, the first of which was in the power play. Simon Knak had two assists.

At 29, Riat is the oldest of the three, is playing in his fifth World Championship and now has ten goals in 28 World Championship games. When winning the silver medal a year ago, the Lausanne forward scored six times - only Sven Andrighetto scored more often in the Swiss team at the time (seven times). In February at the Olympic Games in Milan, Riat scored two goals in five games. Now he is also in a scoring mood at the home World Cup.

"I just give 200 percent, try to help the team, no matter what role I have. And in the end I'm rewarded for it," said Riat, adding: "How lucky we are to be playing in front of this crowd, which gives us so much energy." When asked what still needed to be improved despite the perfect start, he replied: "There are a few small mistakes in the slot, where we sometimes let them get in front of goal a little too easily." However, a tournament is a process, he emphasized.

The Swiss' next opponents are arch-rivals Germany on Monday evening at 8.20pm. Sunday is a day of rest for the players. Cadieux emphasized that the first two games had also taken a mental toll - "with the expectations that exist". After all, he wants to be proud again on Monday evening.