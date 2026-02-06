The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's team combined, downhill
- 14.00: Alpine skiing, women's team combined, slalom
- 12.56 p.m.: Short track, mixed relay
- 13.09: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men
- 13.21: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women
- 13.28 hrs: Ski freestyle, slopestyle men, run 3
- 1.30 p.m.: Biathlon, men's singles, 20 km
- 6.05 pm: Curling, mixed final
- 18.41 hrs: Luge, single women, run 4
- 20.05: Ski jumping, normal hill, mixed team, 2nd round
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Here Jake Paul cries at his girlfriend's Olympic gold medal
US-American Jake Paul, influencer and show-fight boxer, is in a relationship with Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. The 29-year-old was in the stadium during her Olympic victory yesterday and cried with joy.
-
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table