2026 Olympics in the ticker Jake Paul cries at girlfriend's Olympic gold ++ Fähndrich confidently in the quarter-finals

Jan Arnet

10.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the team combination.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the team combination.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

10.02.2026, 06:30

10.02.2026, 10:27

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 10.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's team combined, downhill
  • 14.00: Alpine skiing, women's team combined, slalom
  • 12.56 p.m.: Short track, mixed relay
  • 13.09: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, men
  • 13.21: Cross-country skiing, classic sprint, women
  • 13.28 hrs: Ski freestyle, slopestyle men, run 3
  • 1.30 p.m.: Biathlon, men's singles, 20 km
  • 6.05 pm: Curling, mixed final
  • 18.41 hrs: Luge, single women, run 4
  • 20.05: Ski jumping, normal hill, mixed team, 2nd round
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Here Jake Paul cries at his girlfriend's Olympic gold medal

    US-American Jake Paul, influencer and show-fight boxer, is in a relationship with Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. The 29-year-old was in the stadium during her Olympic victory yesterday and cried with joy.

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

