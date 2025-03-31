Even Novak Djokovic can't stop Jakub Mensik. Picture: Keystone

Novak Djokovic still has to wait for his 100th tournament win on the tour. The young Czech Jakub Mensik defeats the Serb in the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami.

Keystone-SDA SDA

7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:4) in favor of Mensik was the result of the final, which had started almost six hours late due to rain. The long wait didn't seem to bother the 19-year-old surprise man from Prostejov at all. There was absolutely no sign of nervousness in the teenager's generational duel against the 37-year-old grandmaster.

It was truly a clash of two generations, with the biggest age difference in a final of the tournament series 1000. When Mensik was born, Djokovic was already one of the world's top 100 players.

"I don't even know what to say. It feels unbelievable," said Mensik in an interview on court after his latest great feat. "It's probably the biggest day of my life. I think the feelings will come later." Thoughts of what he has achieved will certainly come. He not only defeated his idol. With his first victory against Djokovic, against whom he had also lost in the quarter-finals of a category 1000 tournament in Shanghai last October, he also prevented another chapter in tennis history (for the time being).

The long wait

For Djokovic, the wait for entry into the "hundred club" continues eight months after his last triumph, that at the Olympic Games in Paris. Only two players belong to this illustrious circle so far, namely the American Jimmy Connors with 109 and Roger Federer with 103 tournament victories. Mensik also thwarted another record set by his opponent in the final. Djokovic could have become the sole record winner in Miami with a seventh triumph. Instead, he continues to share this top spot with Connors' compatriot Andre Agassi.

Mensik came out on top at ATP level for the first time. He had only played in one final before - the one he lost to the Russian Karen Khachanov at the ATP 250 tournament in Qatar's capital Doha in February last year. His debut made him the first Czech winner of an event in the second highest category in almost 20 years and Tomas Berdych's triumph in Paris-Bercy.

The strong service

Mensik owed his coup above all to another brilliant service performance. According to the statistics, he won 77 percent of his points with the first service. In the previous days, he had also beaten the Brit Jack Draper, the winner of the ATP 1000 tournament two weeks earlier in Indian Wells, in the second round and the American Taylor Fritz, the world number 4, in the semi-finals.

The fact that Mensik crowned his wonderful run in Florida thanks to two tiebreaks won in the final was not really surprising - even though he was facing an opponent who, according to the statistics, has the best win rate of all time in the short deciders at 66 percent. Mensik, for his part, had already won all five tie-breaks played in the previous days.

Of course, this major success is also reflected in the rankings. Mensik moves up from 54th to 24th place in the new world rankings. Two years ago, he was still number 390.