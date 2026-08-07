Jan Christen wins Stage 5 of the Tour of Poland between Opole and Kocierz, celebrating his first stage victory at the World Tour level.

Jan Christen celebrates his first World Tour-level stage victory at the Tour of Poland

Tour of Poland Jan Christen Celebrates His First Win at the World Tour Level

Christen prevailed over Germany's Marco Brenner over the 218-kilometer course. “It’s great to celebrate my first World Tour victory here,” Christen said after crossing the finish line.

The steep final climb played into his hands and helped secure his victory. The 22-year-old broke away 2.1 kilometers from the finish and held on for the win despite a late charge by Brenner. For Christen’s team, UAE Emirates, the victory is a source of some consolation after several UAE riders—including team captain Joao Almeida—were unable to start due to a mass crash on Thursday.

Dutch rider Bart Lemmen remains the overall leader, while Christen moves up to 4th place. The stage race continues through Sunday, when it concludes with a time trial.