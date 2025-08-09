  1. Residential Customers
Tour of Poland Jan Christen third overall before the final stage

SDA

9.8.2025 - 16:42

Can still have hopes of winning the Tour of Poland: Jan Christen
Keystone

Jan Christen is in 3rd place in the Tour of Poland ahead of the final 12.5 km time trial on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

09.08.2025, 17:16

He is 22 seconds behind the leading Monegasque rider Victor Langellotti.

Langellotti took the leader's jersey with his stage 6 victory. He prevailed in a two-man sprint against the American Brandon McNulty, who is second overall, ten seconds behind the rider from the Principality of Monaco.

The best Swiss rider on Saturday was Yannis Voisard in sixth place, while Jan Christen finished in 10th place. After 147.5 hilly kilometers, the rider from Jura and the rider from Aargau crossed the finish line in Bukovina with the first small field and eight seconds behind.

