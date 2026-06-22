Jan Scherrer will end his career this coming January at the Laax Open. The 31-year-old halfpipe specialist from Toggenburg announced this on Instagram.

“After 17 years in professional sports, it’s time to close this chapter. I’m looking forward to continuing to snowboard without being judged by a score,” Scherrer wrote.

Scherrer won Olympic bronze in Beijing in 2022. World Championship medals and podium finishes at the X Games also grace the freestyle skier’s list of achievements; he stood out from the crowd with his creative style. Scherrer’s recent years have been marked by injuries. He had to withdraw from this year’s Olympic Games at the last minute.