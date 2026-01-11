  1. Residential Customers
NHL Janis Moser wins with Tampa Bay Lightning for the 9th time in a row

SDA

11.1.2026 - 07:42

Tampa Bay Lightning win for the ninth time in a row
Keystone

Tampa Bay Lightning with Janis Moser wins 7-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL. This is Tampa's ninth win in a row.

Keystone-SDA

11.01.2026, 07:42

11.01.2026, 08:34

Moser went scoreless in Tampa's 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, but played his 300th NHL game in the regular season. The Biel defenseman also finished the game with a plus-3 rating.

Nikita Kutscherow was decisive for Tampa's victory. First he scored twice, then he distinguished himself, also twice, as one of the assist providers for 4:1 and 7:2 respectively.

The Vegas Golden Knights were also successful. With Akira Schmid in goal, the Knights won 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues. As in previous games, Pius Suter was not in the St. Louis Blues squad due to a right ankle injury he suffered at the end of December.

The Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala won 4-3 on penalties against the Edmonton Oilers. Fiala was not among the scorers during the game or in the shootout.

Meanwhile, Roman Josi was less successful with the Nashville Predators. The team of Josi, who played 25 minutes on the ice, lost 0:3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

