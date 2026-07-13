Alexander Zverev is the first German man to reach the Wimbledon final since 1995. But his dream of a second Grand Slam title will not come true. Once again, he comes up short against Jannik Sinner.

Holding the silver plate awarded to the runner-up, Germany’s top tennis player Alexander Zverev was already smiling again after his loss in the Wimbledon final. However, the 29-year-old fell short of capping off his strong tournament. Despite an impressive start, the French Open champion lost the final of the prestigious grass-court tournament in southwest London to Italy’s world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, after 3 hours and 46 minutes, with scores of 7–6 (9–7), 6–7 (2–7), 3–6, 4–6.

“Jannik, I don’t really like you anymore,” Zverev joked, given that he had now lost to the top star ten times in a row. Addressing his team, Zverev said, “We had a pretty good two months—even though we lost this final. At 29, I thought for the first time that I could win this trophy.”

Hopes for a second Grand Slam title just five weeks after his first-ever victory in Paris—and for the first German Wimbledon champion since Michael Stich 35 years ago—did not come to fruition.

Sinner Warns That Zverev Is a Rival

“You were so close today. If you keep playing like this, I’m very sure you’ll take this one home too,” Sinner said, glancing at the golden trophy in his hands. “I know one of your goals is to become the world number one. You’re very close. We have to be very careful.” On Monday, Zverev will climb back to No. 2 in the world rankings. This year, he advanced past the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time.









1 / 5 Ein Schreckmoment: Zverev stürzte im dritten Satz. Image : dpa

Sinner, who had seemed vulnerable in the earlier rounds of the tournament, triumphed in London for the second time in a row and claimed his fifth Grand Slam title. “He has once again shown why he is the best player in the world. It was great to share Center Court with you on final day. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me,” said Zverev.

Zverev would have been the third German male champion

In a gesture of respect, Zverev patted his opponent on the chest after 3 hours and 46 minutes of play. Then the German No. 1 sat in his chair with his arms crossed. In his fifth Grand Slam final, Zverev suffered his fourth defeat. Even his best-ever performance at Wimbledon wasn’t enough for the 2020 U.S. Open finalist to become only the third German male tennis player to have his name etched in the record books. Only Boris Becker (1985, 1986, 1989) and Michael Stich (1991) are on the roll of honor.

“He’s playing against the best player in the world, who is once again showing why he’s at the top,” said former Wimbledon champion Michael Stich, appearing as an expert on Prime Video. “If you look at all four sets, I think it’s fair to say that Jannik was perhaps the slightly better and more consistent player by two, three, or four percent.”

After numerous setbacks at Wimbledon in recent years, the Hamburg native had carried his momentum from Paris to London. With outstanding serves, determination, and aggressive play, Zverev—the first German male finalist since Becker in 1995—initially put top favorite Sinner under pressure. However, the Italian stepped up his game, and Zverev failed to secure a single break throughout the match. Sinner maintained the upper hand in the decisive moments and ultimately earned a well-deserved victory.