Jannik Sinner in top form this spring. Sinner has won all of the last 32 sets at Masters 1000 tournaments. Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner, last big winner in Indian Wells two weeks ago, is back in the final at the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. Sinner (ATP 2) beat the German Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) 6:3, 7:6 (7:4) in the semi-final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian said that reaching the final again in Miami meant the maximum to him. A year ago, Sinner missed the spring double Indian Wells/Miami due to his settlement with the doping authorities over his positive doping tests.

The last time Roger Federer won the so-called "Sunshine Double" in Indian Wells and Miami was nine years ago. In the final on Sunday, Sinner will face the Czech Jiri Lehecka, who qualified for the final at such a major tournament for the first time.

Sinner won against Zverev for the seventh time in a row.