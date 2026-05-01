  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Madrid Jannik Sinner is the youngest player to reach all Masters 1000 finals

SDA

1.5.2026 - 19:22

Jannik Sinner reaches the final in Madrid
Jannik Sinner reaches the final in Madrid
Keystone

Jannik Sinner reaches the final at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. This means that the South Tyrolean has now reached the final at least once in each of the nine tournaments in this category.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 19:22

01.05.2026, 19:31

Only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the ages of 25, 27 and 30 had achieved this before. The 24-year-old Sinner is the youngest player to achieve this feat. In the semi-final, the world number one defeated Frenchman Arthur Fils 6:2, 6:4 to celebrate his 27th consecutive victory at this stage of the tournament.

In his fifth Masters final in a row, Sinner will face either the German Alexander Zverev or the Belgian Alexander Blockx. If he keeps up his winning streak, Sinner would be the first player in history to win five such tournaments in a row at the four Grand Slams.

More from the department

Tour de Romandie. Godon strikes in the sprint, Pogacar remains leader

Tour de RomandieGodon strikes in the sprint, Pogacar remains leader

Participating since 1984. Spengler Cup without Team Canada this year

Participating since 1984Spengler Cup without Team Canada this year

Insights behind the scenes. Follow the Formula E weekend in Berlin on blue News

Insights behind the scenesFollow the Formula E weekend in Berlin on blue News