Jannik Sinner reaches the final in Madrid Keystone

Jannik Sinner reaches the final at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. This means that the South Tyrolean has now reached the final at least once in each of the nine tournaments in this category.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the ages of 25, 27 and 30 had achieved this before. The 24-year-old Sinner is the youngest player to achieve this feat. In the semi-final, the world number one defeated Frenchman Arthur Fils 6:2, 6:4 to celebrate his 27th consecutive victory at this stage of the tournament.

In his fifth Masters final in a row, Sinner will face either the German Alexander Zverev or the Belgian Alexander Blockx. If he keeps up his winning streak, Sinner would be the first player in history to win five such tournaments in a row at the four Grand Slams.