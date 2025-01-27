Jannik Sinner has his picture taken by the photographers after winning the Australian Open. Keystone

Jannik Sinner defies all the background noise and physical problems at the Australian Open. Together with Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian represents a new era in men's tennis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jannik Sinner wins the Australian Open final against Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The losing player says after the final: "Sinner is by far the best." Experts also praise the world number 1 for his mental strength.

Celebrated in Italy, a harsh wind is blowing against him in many places. The Italian is facing a doping ban. The case will be heard by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) next April. Show more

From snow-covered South Tyrol to Milan's San Siro football stadium, where the Milan fans gave a standing ovation to Jannik Sinner on the screen at the start of the second half, to faraway, sun-drenched Australia: the 23-year-old redhead from the Sesto valley could hardly resist the tributes on Sunday.

His performance in the Australian Open final against a once again overtaxed Alexander Zverev was extremely dominant. Sinner is currently the measure of all things, especially on hard court - or as the disillusioned Zverev put it: "By far the best." After the Australian Open a year ago and the US Open in September, Sinner also won the third Grand Slam final of his career in Melbourne.

Two-time Australian Open champion and TV pundit Jim Courier quickly proclaimed an era after the final - the "New Two". He was referring to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who is two years younger and won the other two Grand Slams in Paris and Wimbledon last year.

Impressive mental strength

In addition to Sinner's outstanding footwork and ability to accelerate the ball incredibly, seemingly without much effort, his mental strength is particularly impressive. In Melbourne, he struggled with circulation problems in the round of 16 against Holger Rune, but kept a cool head and prevailed in four sets. In the semi-final against Ben Shelton, he suffered from cramps at times, but closed out the match in three sets. In the final, he briefly grabbed his thigh in the second set.

Sinner did not want to dwell on his minor physical problems. "You have more pressure in a semi-final or final, but you also have a lot of adrenaline in your body," he said after the final. "That keeps you going." In addition, the South Tyrolean, who is constantly rewriting Italian tennis records, was, as so often, in a class of his own on the important points. He always stays cool, but doesn't become too passive like Zverev, instead attacking resolutely.

Impending doping ban

Sinner's mental strength is also evident in the fact that he can seemingly effortlessly ignore the fact that the sword of Damocles of a doping ban still hangs over him. Last April, he handed in two positive doping samples, but was acquitted by the tennis sanctioning body due to a lack of personal fault. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) did not accept this and the case will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) next April. "It's amazing how Jannik Sinner has been left cold by this background noise," said German tennis legend Boris Becker in amazement on Eurosport.

It seems that only a doping ban could stop the number 1 in the world rankings. Because he is certain: "There is clearly still room for improvement." Sinner mentions his second serve, for example, "which I could hit a little more aggressively. I could also sneak up to the net more." These are frightening prospects for the opponents.

