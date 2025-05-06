In Rome, it's all about Jannik Sinner's return. Keystone

Jannik Sinner returns to the ATP Tour this week at his home tournament in Rome. In his absence, the tennis circus has been in turmoil.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This first Monday in May is a day of redemption for Jannik Sinner. After three months, his doping ban has expired and the currently best player in the world is officially allowed to stand on a tennis court again at the Foro Italico. His return is eagerly awaited, at least in Italy, while others are far more critical of the surprisingly short ban.

As soon as he arrived at the smaller Ciampino airport in Rome on Sunday, Sinner was under close scrutiny. He landed shortly after 2 p.m., reports the Italian news agency Ansa. Smiling, in a white sweatshirt and dark pants. The king is holding court at the Masters 1000 tournament in his home country, which begins on Wednesday. Sinner himself starts after a walk-through against the Argentinian Mariano Navone (ATP 99) or his young compatriot Federico Cina (ATP 323), who benefits from a wild card. "I'm very happy to be back in Rome," he explained a few days ago. "There is no better place."

Just how good he is after a good three months without competing remains to be seen. In any case, the fact that he is still at the top of the world rankings is surprising and reflects the failure of his rivals, who were unable to seize their opportunity and fill the power vacuum. Without Sinner, pure anarchy reigned on the ATP Tour, which is already in turmoil due to the demands of many players for better pay.

Ten different winners

Since the 23-year-old South Tyrolean's victory at the Australian Open, four tournaments in the Masters 1000 category and six in the next lower 500 series have taken place. There have been ten different winners. None of his rivals even came close to knocking Sinner off his throne. He still leads the rankings with a whopping 1645 points ahead of Alexander Zverev. Sinner will remain the world number 1 at least until the French Open.

The German in particular fell into a real hole after his clear loss in the final in Melbourne - his third in a Grand Slam final. His chance of becoming world number 1 would never have been as great as it is now. But in Indian Wells and Monte Carlo he failed in his opening match, in Miami and Madrid in the round of 16. The only ray of hope was his home win at the 500 tournament in Munich.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon last year, the two Grand Slams on clay and grass, had an up and down year. After disappointments in the USA, he made a strong start to the clay season with a tournament win in Monte Carlo and a final in Barcelona, but then had to miss Madrid last week with an ailment.

Finally, Novak Djokovic is also chasing his 100th ATP title without success. The 37-year-old Serb is currently a mystery. The record Grand Slam winner only recalled his better days in Miami, but was defeated in the final by the strong-serving teenager Jakub Mensik. On clay, he was eliminated in his first match in Monte Carlo and Madrid and withdrew from the Italian Open without giving a reason.

Suspicion of preferential treatment

The winners of the biggest titles since the Australian Open have been Jack Draper, Mensik, Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. For the Englishman, the Czech and the Norwegian, it was their first victory at Masters 1000 level. Jannik Sinner must have laughed with satisfaction as he watched the results.

A big welcome on his return to Rome: Jannik Sinner in his first training session on Monday Keystone

However, the break was not easy for him. In an interview with Italian RAI television last week, he revealed that he "found it really difficult to accept the three-month ban, because in my mind I didn't make a mistake." Sinner had explained the positive doping finding for the anabolic steroid Clostebol with the unintentionally contaminated hands of a physiotherapist. However, many saw the three-month ban as a bonus and a favor for the star.

No longer feeling well

However, Sinner sees things very differently. "There was and is no preferential treatment," he is convinced. In the interview, he also spoke about the difficult last year despite his first two major triumphs in Melbourne and New York. "I didn't feel the way a tennis player should feel on the court," he said. "You actually train to enjoy the big matches. But that joy disappeared more and more with every day."

The situation weighed on him. "In the changing rooms, the tournament restaurants, the other players looked at me differently than before," said Sinner. Now he is back. Whether he will be looked at impartially again is another question.

