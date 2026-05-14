Done: Jannik Sinner clenches his fist Keystone

Jannik Sinner wins his 32nd consecutive match at a Masters 1000 tournament in Rome to set the longest winning streak at this level after beating Andrej Rublev 6:2, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sinner, who is also the favorite in Rome in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz, has broken the record he had held jointly with Novak Djokovic since Wednesday. From March to August 2011, Djokovic had won 31 consecutive matches at the most important events after the Grand Slam tournaments.

The 24-year-old Sinner has not lost a Masters 1000 match since October 5, 2025. Back then, he had to retire in the 3rd round in Shanghai against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Since then, he has won five Masters 1000 tournaments in a row, the last five on the calendar (Paris 2025, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid this year) - a first in the history of the ATP Tour.

The moment Sinner broke Djokovic’s record for longest win streak in Masters history



𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 - 32

Djokovic - 31

Djokovic - 30

Federer - 29

Nadal - 23



Breaking Novak’s record required a once in a lifetime player



That’s exactly what Jannik is



🇮🇹🥹 pic.twitter.com/8SGN6Xbo7Z — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 14, 2026

The Masters 1000 in Rome is the only one still missing from his record. Should he prevail in the final on Sunday, he would be the second player after Djokovic to have won all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

Finally, Sinner, who has won his last 27 matches on the tour - the longest streak of his career since losing in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha in February - can end a 50-year drought for Italian tennis, which has been waiting for one of its players to win the men's singles at the Foro Italico since 1976 and Adriano Panatta.