  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Longest streak at ATP 1000 tournaments Jannik Sinner sets a record with 32 wins

SDA

14.5.2026 - 15:05

Done: Jannik Sinner clenches his fist
Done: Jannik Sinner clenches his fist
Keystone

Jannik Sinner wins his 32nd consecutive match at a Masters 1000 tournament in Rome to set the longest winning streak at this level after beating Andrej Rublev 6:2, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

14.05.2026, 15:05

14.05.2026, 15:15

Sinner, who is also the favorite in Rome in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz, has broken the record he had held jointly with Novak Djokovic since Wednesday. From March to August 2011, Djokovic had won 31 consecutive matches at the most important events after the Grand Slam tournaments.

The 24-year-old Sinner has not lost a Masters 1000 match since October 5, 2025. Back then, he had to retire in the 3rd round in Shanghai against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Since then, he has won five Masters 1000 tournaments in a row, the last five on the calendar (Paris 2025, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid this year) - a first in the history of the ATP Tour.

The Masters 1000 in Rome is the only one still missing from his record. Should he prevail in the final on Sunday, he would be the second player after Djokovic to have won all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

Finally, Sinner, who has won his last 27 matches on the tour - the longest streak of his career since losing in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha in February - can end a 50-year drought for Italian tennis, which has been waiting for one of its players to win the men's singles at the Foro Italico since 1976 and Adriano Panatta.

More from the department

Shortly before the start of the World Cup. Champion goalie Berra also absent on Thursday due to illness

Shortly before the start of the World CupChampion goalie Berra also absent on Thursday due to illness

National League. HC Ajoie finds a new coach in Ville Peltonen

National LeagueHC Ajoie finds a new coach in Ville Peltonen

NHL playoffs. Colorado Avalanche turn around a 3-0 deficit and advance to the semifinals

NHL playoffsColorado Avalanche turn around a 3-0 deficit and advance to the semifinals