Olympic downhill Jasmine Flury gets preference over Delia Durrer

SDA

5.2.2026 - 16:50

The 2023 downhill world champion, Jasmine Flury, is seeded for Sunday's Olympic downhill in Cortina - as are Malorie Blanc, Janine Schmitt and Corinne Suter.
Keystone

The Swiss quartet for the Olympic women's downhill on Sunday in Cortina d'Ampezzo has been confirmed. Delia Durrer is only a substitute racer.

Keystone-SDA

05.02.2026, 16:50

05.02.2026, 17:36

The coaching team has confirmed Corinne Suter, the 2022 Olympic Champion and 2021 World Champion, Jasmine Flury, 2023 World Champion, Malorie Blanc and Janine Schmitt.

After the first training session on Thursday was canceled due to too much fresh snow, there will only be a maximum of two training runs. "We don't want to create any pressure to qualify in these," says head coach Beat Tschuor. Especially as the weather situation remains uncertain.

The fifth Swiss speed skier Delia Durrer is therefore a substitute, but remains an option for the team combination next Tuesday.

