Jasmine Paolini clearly dominates the final against Coco Gauff

Jasmine Paolini turns the Foro Italico into a party venue. The Italian wins the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome against the American Coco Gauff 6:4, 6:2.

At just 1.63 m tall, Jasmine Paolini secured only her third tournament win on the tour, but it was already her second success at the 1000 level. In February last year, she dominated an event of this size in Dubai.

Against Coco Gauff, the Italian equalized to 2:2 in the direct duels. She defeated the American for the first time a month ago at the indoor tournament in Stuttgart, also on clay.

Despite her triumph in Italy's capital, Jasmine Paolini will remain number 5 in the world rankings. Coco Gauff, on the other hand, makes up one position and will move up to No. 2 in the new ranking published on Monday at the expense of Poland's Iga Swiatek, the position she already held last summer.