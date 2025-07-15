  1. Residential Customers
Athletics Jason Joseph wins in Lucerne with Swiss record

SDA

15.7.2025 - 20:34

The organizers in Lucerne were prepared and immediately handed Jason Joseph the record board.
Keystone

Jason Joseph once again equals the Swiss record in the 110 m hurdles at Top Athletics Lucerne. The Basel native finishes in 13.07 seconds for the third time in his career.

Keystone-SDA

15.07.2025, 20:45

The Rome 2024 European Championship bronze medallist prevailed in a top-class international field on the Allmend. The 26-year-old performed better than usual over the first three hurdles and pulled well ahead of his rivals in his second strong section. "I have to work hard first before I can get flying," he commented on the various phases of his run.

Joseph has shown consistently strong performances this summer. He won the Diamond League meeting in Rome and also came third in Paris in June, where he finished in 13.07, just like in Lucerne.

His occasional training partner Ditaji Kambundji also attracted attention a little later with a strong time of 12.49 seconds and a victory in the 100 m hurdles. If the Basel-based athlete and the Bernese athlete perform like this at the World Championships in Tokyo in mid-September, they will be in the final and can hope for a coup.

