Jasper Philipsen was looking forward to the Tour with confidence. Now it has come to a premature end Keystone

Jasper Philipsen, the winner of the first stage of the Tour de France, has to abandon the race. The Belgian crashed heavily at the intermediate sprint of the third stage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Philipsen had already celebrated his tenth stage win of the Tour of France in the first stage on Saturday. Silvan Dillier's team-mate wore the green jersey and was the top favorite to win the overall sprint classification.

In the third stage, Philipsen fell during an intermediate sprint around 60 kilometers before the finish after a race with other sprinters and crashed onto the asphalt. The Belgian had to be treated at the roadside and ultimately abandoned the stage.